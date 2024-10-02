A bit of fear is creeping back into the markets after the S&P 500 hit fresh highs, sparked by rising Middle East tensions. I also still think investors aren't according enough fear to the risk of a near-term recession (as many companies have
MongoDB Isn't Much Of A Growth Stock Any Longer, Though It's Priced Like One (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Downgrading MongoDB to a sell rating as its growth rate has decayed further, driven by weak consumption trends as its clients pull back on IT budgets.
- Even after a ~30% YTD drop, the stock still trades at a very sharp ~8x FY26 revenue multiple, well above many software peers that are growing in the low teens.
- Making growth matters worse, the company is still spending heavily to support sales, which is causing operating margins to decline.
- Wall Street consensus is already calling for FY26 revenue growth to accelerate after lapping consumption weakness this year, which is hardly guaranteed if we enter a recession.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.