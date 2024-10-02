When looking at mining stocks there are very different kinds of companies, ranging from large to small. At the large end, there are producing companies, with large operating mines that generate billions of dollars of cash flow. On the other

I am a retail investor who spends a lot of reading about businesses and companies in my spare time. I have been researching semiconductors and lithium companies as my two areas of interest. Dad of three.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QUEXF, PILBF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.