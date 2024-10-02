Agora Fundamentals Remain Problematic Despite Stock Spike

Oct. 02, 2024 2:24 PM ETAgora, Inc. (API) Stock1 Comment
Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Agora stock spiked despite no news and poor 1H 2024 financial results.
  • The company provides real-time internet APIs primarily in Asia, facing competition from Twilio, Vonage, Zoom, Microsoft, and Google.
  • API's financials show declining revenue, negative operating income with no continued progress toward breakeven, and substantial free cash outflow.
  • Agora's fundamental performance remains weak with net revenue churn.
  • My outlook remains a Sell on API stock due to poor fundamentals.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »

API - Application Programming Interface Concept. Wide

BlackJack3D

Investment Outlook

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) stock has recently spiked higher on no available news and despite worsening financial results through Q2 2024.

I previously wrote about API in May 2024 with a Sell outlook due to dropping revenue

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
20.47K Followers

Donovan Jones is a research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs and public software companies.

He also leads the investing group IPO Edge, which offers actionable information on growth stocks through first-look S-1 filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About API Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on API

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
API
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News