AVK: Rights Offering Quick Notes

The board of trustees (the “Board”) of

Advent Convertible and Income Fund's (NYSE: AVK ) transferable rights offering is underway . The ex-rights date was September 20, 2024, and the expiring date is October 17, 2024.

Don't know how to profit (or avoid losses) from CEF corporate actions?

We keep track of corporate actions such as rights offers, tender offers and mergers and how to profit from them in the members area of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.

Check out what our members have to say about our service.

To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!