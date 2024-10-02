Alright, let’s talk about Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH ). You probably don’t know much about them, unless you’ve had the unfortunate luck of needing a knee replacement. But here’s the thing—you should know about them because Zimmer Biomet is kind of

I enjoy teaching folks about options and how trade and invest in quality, undervalued stocks using cash secured puts, put credit spreads, covered calls, and synthetic covered calls via my investing club at https://www.syntheticyields.com/ and my YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@syntheticyields.I have always been fascinated by the stock market. My grandmother, a teacher with a seven-figure retirement account, introduced me to investing at a young age and sparked my entusiasm for it. In 1998, at just 14 years old, I bought my first shares of stock and have been hooked ever since. I am particularly passionate about valuation and enjoy reading through annual reports and building valuation models in my spare time. Im a big fan of Aswath Damodaran, Joel Greenblatt, Warren Buffet, Ken Fisher, David Einhorn, Dan Loeb, and Monish Pabrai. In 2010, I authored a kindle book titled "Regulating High Frequency Trading: An Examination of U.S. Equity Market Structure In Light of the May 6, 2010 Flash Crash." My educational background is in finance, economics, and law. In short, I buy stocks for the long term and love trading options for income in the short term.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZBH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.



I do not warrant the accuracy of any data provided in this article. My conclusion in this article is solely my opinion. You should not treat any opinion expressed in this article as a specific inducement to make a particular investment or follow a particular strategy, but only as an expression of the author's opinion.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.