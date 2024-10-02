Alright, let’s talk about Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH). You probably don’t know much about them, unless you’ve had the unfortunate luck of needing a knee replacement. But here’s the thing—you should know about them because Zimmer Biomet is kind of
Zimmer Biomet: The Undervalued Titan Of Joint Replacements
Summary
- Zimmer Biomet, a leader in musculoskeletal health, excels in knee and hip replacements, and surgical robots, making it a sticky choice for many orthopedic surgeons.
- Competitive advantages include strong surgeon loyalty, technological innovation with the ROSA® Robot, and a global consignment-based distribution model ensuring product availability.
- Challenges include regulatory hurdles, reliance on elective surgeries, supply chain risks, and fierce competition from companies like Stryker.
- The stock is undervalued with a 24% upside; options strategies like covered calls and synthetic covered calls offer conservative ways to generate income.
