Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), one of the very few auto stocks I own, has disappointed investors yet again this year by losing 11% of its market value so far. Last July, when Ford stock plummeted following the Q2 earnings report
Ford Is Taking The China Threat Seriously
Summary
- Ford Motor Company has lost 11% of its market value in 2024. Long-term investors, including yours truly, continue to bet on a recovery amid challenging market conditions.
- Chinese EV makers, led by BYD Company, are expanding aggressively in global markets with high-tech, cost-effective vehicles, challenging Ford's competitive edge.
- Ford's strategic plan to mitigate this threat includes leveraging government support, forming supply chain partnerships, and launching affordable EV models.
- Ford is taking the China threat seriously, which is a good start. However, now is not the time to double down on Ford stock.
