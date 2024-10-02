Brookfield Renewable Partners: A Wonderful Retirement Investment For Income And Growth

Summary

  • Since the release of my initial bull thesis on Brookfield Renewable Partners in March this year, the investment has generated ~26% in total returns.
  • As a result of this, the dividend yield has dropped by 100 basis points and, theoretically, one now has a legitimate ground to question whether the return potential is already exhausted.
  • Looking at the Q2 2024 financials and considering the recent dynamics on the SOFR and energy demand front, I would argue that the case has become even more attractive.
  • In this article, I explain in more detail why I remain bullish on BEP.

My initial piece on Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units (NYSE:BEP) was issued back in March, this year, when BEP's stock price was significantly depressed due to fears of a higher for longer interest rate scenario

Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

