Forget Chinese Stocks And Buy These 23% Growth Blue Chips Instead

Summary

  • Chinese stocks are up 30% in the last five days (they're now historically overvalued).
  • Investors seeking hyper growth (15%-plus growth for the next five-plus years) don't have to take on speculative risk buying Chinese ADRs.
  • Here are 10 Super Sleep Well At Night quality blue chips that are 27% historically undervalued and have strong upside potential in the next year.
  • They've grown 23% annually, 3X faster than Chinese stocks (including Alibaba).
  • They're generating dividend growth of 24%, enough to deliver 8X income growth over the next decade.
  • Combined with high-yield blue chips, it can deliver maximum long-term income growth, with a 3% yield today, 20% long-term income growth, lower volatility, and more consistent returns over time.
Multi-ethnic businesspeople under rain of money

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

For those without time to read an explanation of these actionable recommendations.

Consensus 2026 Total Return Potential

  • Not a forecast.
  • Consensus return potential.
  • These are the expected returns if and only if these companies grow as expected and return to

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
113.23K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, NVDA, BTI, ENB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

