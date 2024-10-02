Micron: Strong Q4 Results Set To Continue Long Term
Summary
- Micron's stock is a buy due to attractive valuation and strong long-term revenue prospects, driven by AI, 5G, and other technological advancements.
- Recent Q4 results show strong performance with revenue growth, margin expansion, and high demand for high-value solutions like HBM and SSDs.
- Improved pricing outlook and industry supply constraints are expected to drive higher ASPs, benefiting Micron's profitability and capital returns.
- Micron's transition towards faster-growing sectors like data centers, automotive, and industrial will likely result in higher growth compared to the overall memory industry.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.