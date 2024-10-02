Freeport-McMoRan: China Stimulus Is A Big Deal

Summary

  • Freeport-McMoRan's shares remain stable due to strong long-term copper demand, driven by China's economic recovery and AI-driven infrastructure projects.
  • China's aggressive stimulus measures and focus on AI and automation will likely boost copper demand, benefiting Freeport-McMoRan significantly.
  • Despite short-term market fluctuations, Freeport-McMoRan's strong balance sheet and future market prospects make it a solid buy for long-term growth.
  • China's shift towards AI and green energy infrastructure represents a promising investment direction, enhancing productivity and increasing global copper demand.
Dump trucks haul earth from strip mine operation in remote area

Cavan Images/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Freeport-McMoRan's (NYSE:FCX) shares have experienced only roughly a 4% sell-off since I last wrote on them in May, despite some pretty strong fluctuations in copper prices over the summer.

I believe the stock's relatively stable performance has been

This article was written by

This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributors Thomas Potter and Elijah Buell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FCX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (main account author) is the managing partner of Noah’s Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

