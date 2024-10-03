RPM International (NYSE:RPM) is a diversified coating company, specializing in Construction sealants and adhesives, performance coating, Rust-preventative and industrial coating. I think RPM’s construction and consumer coating businesses will accelerate when the economy starts to normalize. I am initiating with a ‘Buy’ rating with a one-year
RPM International: Waiting For Commercial And Consumer Market Recovery
Summary
- RPM International is rated 'Buy' with a one-year target price of $145, driven by expected economic normalization and growth in construction and consumer coatings.
- RPM's Construction Products Group, accounting for 37% of revenue, is poised for growth due to urbanization and data center construction, despite current high-interest rates.
- The company's Margin Achievement Plan 2025 (MAP 2025) aims to expand margins through cost reductions, plant consolidations, and pricing power, enhancing long-term profitability.
- Key risks include reliance on Home Depot for Consumer segment sales and potential raw material cost increases, which RPM aims to mitigate through strategic pricing.
