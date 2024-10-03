Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) (NEOE:AMD:CA) once again looks like it is ready to break out of its recent trading range. The company has been stuck in a declining trading range since this spring, but
AMD Looks Ready To Breakout Or Breakdown (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- AMD is poised for a potential breakout from its current trading range, driven by strong Q2 earnings and robust Data Center revenue growth.
- The acquisition of ZT Systems enhances AMD's AI and data center capabilities, potentially boosting revenue and market position.
- Risks include failing to break resistance at $160 and negative analyst sentiment regarding the ZT Systems acquisition or data center guidance when it reports Q3 earnings later this month.
- A breakout could see AMD testing $180-$200, while failure to break out may see shares fall to the low $140s.
