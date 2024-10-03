I last covered Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) (NEOE:AMZN:CA) in July, and since then, the stock has increased by 1% in price. At the time, I mentioned overvaluation concerns, and the stock is still showing this vulnerability at the moment
Amazon: Q3 Will Likely Be Strong, But Don't Ignore Underlying Risks
Summary
- Amazon is showing strength in its AWS and advertising segments, driven by broader bullish margin-expansion catalysts such as AI and robotics.
- Q3 is likely to be strong, with analysts expecting a YoY normalized EPS growth of 20.6%. However, this is a risky time to heavily add to positions.
- We may be on the cusp of a long-term recession, and this weakness is likely to intensify geopolitical hostility toward the West from Iran, Russia, and China.
- As a result of the current high-risk environment, against which I do not consider Amazon to be a hedge, my rating is a moderate Buy, with a caveat for diversification.
