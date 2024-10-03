McCormick: Valuation Already Pricing In Normalized EPS Growth

Eleceed Capital profile picture
Eleceed Capital
146 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • McCormick & Co. benefits from the food-at-home trend, boosting demand for seasonings, but faces challenges in the Flavor Solutions segment due to a weak quick-service restaurant outlook.
  • MKC's valuation is concerning at 27.4x forward PE, with consensus assuming normalized EPS growth, limiting upside potential despite positive volume and margin expansion.
  • The latest earnings report shows flat net sales, but gross profit and EBIT margin improved, driven by positive volume/mix growth in the consumer segment.

Preparing sweet potato for bbq.

Guido Mieth/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Summary

I am neutral on McCormick & Co. (NYSE:MKC). My summarized thesis is that MKC should benefit from the food at home dining trend as consumers pull back on discretionary spending (dining out), which drives demand

This article was written by

Eleceed Capital profile picture
Eleceed Capital
146 Followers
I'm a passionate investor with a strong foundation in fundamental analysis and a keen eye for identifying undervalued companies with long-term growth potential. My investment approach is a blend of value investing principles and a focus on long-term growth. I believe in buying quality companies at a discount to their intrinsic value and holding them for the long haul, allowing them to compound their earnings and shareholder returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MKC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MKC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MKC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News