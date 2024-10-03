Started in 1990 and declared completed in 2003, the Human Genome Project was a massive achievement for multiple scientific disciplines. The project was aimed at sequencing the human genome, and promised not only a myriad of novel treatment options for diseases and importantly
10x Genomics Is Still A Long Way From Profitability
Summary
- 10x Genomics has impressive financials but isn't expected to be profitable until at least 2028, posing significant investment risks.
- The company's growth heavily relies on its Chromium platform, with future growth dependent on the acceptance of its newer platforms, Xenium and Visium.
- Despite revenue growth, declining gross margins and increasing operating losses raise concerns about the company's ability to reach profitability without incurring debt or diluting shares.
- Given the long timeline to profitability and potential financial challenges, I recommend selling TXG and caution current investors to monitor gross margins closely.
