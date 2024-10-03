Municipal CEF Update: Discounts And Rates Deliver A Rally

Oct. 03, 2024 7:12 AM ETNAD, EIM, MVF, KTF, DTF
ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • We discuss Muni CEF performance, distributions and valuations in this latest update.
  • Municipal CEFs have outperformed due to high rates, wide discounts, and rising distributions, however the easy money has mostly been made in our view.
  • Municipal bonds remain attractive compared to corporate bonds, but Muni CEF discounts have tightened to historic averages, reducing their previous appeal.
  • Current distribution levels are mostly unsustainable, particularly for funds with NAV distribution rates above 5%.
  • We recommend reducing overall municipal bond exposure, overweighting Muni interval CEFs, and rotating into Muni term CEFs for better absolute and risk-adjusted returns.
  • Systematic Income members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Abstract trading chart with big data and infographics. 3D Fintech concept background with glowing candle chart

da-kuk

In our last Municipal CEF update in June, we highlighted that we viewed the sector as very attractive owing to high nominal and real rates, wide discounts and high and rising distributions. Since then, the sector has outperformed nearly all other fixed-income

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
12.11K Followers

ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.

ADS Analytics runs the investing group Systematic Income which features 3 different portfolios for a range of yield targets as well interactive tools for investors, daily updates and a vibrant community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NAD, DTF, KTF, EIM, MVF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NAD--
Nuveen Quality Muni Income Fund
EIM--
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
MVF--
BlackRock MuniVest
KTF--
DWS Municipal Income Trust
DTF--
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News