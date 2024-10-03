Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is on a tear this year, but the stock is still surprisingly cheap. Insurance rates for property and casualty insurance are skyrocketing, while cost inflation has slowed. As one of America's largest property & casualty companies, Allstate
Allstate: 'In Good Hands' With Upward Momentum
Summary
- The property & casualty insurance sector is cyclically poised for significant earnings growth and is among the cheapest sectors of the market.
- Allstate was recently approved for a 34% rate hike in California and is likely to push through big rate increases in other states as well.
- At 10.5x earnings, Allstate is a solid value investment with continued business/share price momentum.
- Additionally, insurance companies aren't as exposed to the business cycle as other stocks like banks, adding a nice diversification benefit for investors.
