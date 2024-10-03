BITO: Rate Cuts Are Beneficial, Plus High Income (Rating Upgrade)

Oct. 03, 2024 7:45 AM ETProShares Bitcoin ETF (BITO)BTC-USD, IBIT
Chetan Woodun profile picture
Chetan Woodun
7.9K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has faced about a 13% loss since July, but rate cuts and Chinese stimulus have triggered an upside.
  • Loosening of monetary policy could help Bitcoin miners adapt faster to the post-halving landscape, which may stabilize the hash rate and profitability.
  • Lower interest rates can also reduce miners' operating expenses, encouraging them to hold rather than sell Bitcoin, thus supporting higher asset prices.
  • BITO offers a unique high-yield strategy through Bitcoin futures with a high dividend yield, despite share price volatility and income not increasing smoothly like for dividend growth ETFs.
  • Capital appreciation is lower than for spot ETFs due to the income strategy, but dividends paid have tripled from 2023 to 2024, while there has been no capital erosion during this period.

The Power of Crypto currency and digital wallets. Transforming Industries and Customer Service. A Look into the Future. Yellow Bitcoin icon on smart phone. 3D render

da-kuk

Since I last covered the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) on July 24, it has lost about 13%. At that time, I had a hold position based on the consolidation of the mining industry following the halving event. Still, I also mentioned

This article was written by

Chetan Woodun profile picture
Chetan Woodun
7.9K Followers
As a tech-focused industry Research Analyst, I aim to provide differentiated insights, whether it is for investing, trading, or informational reasons. For this purpose, I am not a classical equity researcher from the financial sector, but, I come from the IT world and my insights are based on my own experience investing for 25 years.Also, my research is often backed by analytics and I make frequent use of charts to support my position.Based on losses during the GFC, I am often moderate and focus more on the direction and look for strategies to preserve capital. As per my career history below, I have wide experience, initially as an implementer in virtualization and cloud, and I was subsequently a team leader and project lead, mostly working in telcos.I like to write around themes like automated supply chains, Generative AI, telcos Capex, the deflationary nature of software, semiconductors, etc. and I am often contrarian. I also cover biotechs with more of a "techbio" focus.I have also been an entrepreneur in real estate ( a mediocre one), a business owner, and a farmer, and dedicate at least 5 hours per week to working on a non-profit basis. For this purpose, I help needy families by providing sponsored work and contributing peer reviews and opinions for enterprise tech.My investment journey started in mutual and indexed funds before later opting for individual stocks. Got a lot of experience in the 2008/2009 crash when I lost a lot due mostly to wrong advice. Since then I have done my research and have fallen in love with Seeking Alpha because of the unique perspectives it provides to someone investing hard-earned money as well as access to some of the best analysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BITO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BITO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on BITO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BITO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News