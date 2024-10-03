Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) develops gene and cell therapies for serious genetic disorders. ABEO’s AIM platform uses adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors for targeted delivery of genetic material that correct functions across multiple body organs. This is how ABEO’s
Abeona Therapeutics Targets RDEB Market With Promising Pz-cel Therapy
Summary
- Abeona Therapeutics' Pz-cel, a gene-corrected cell therapy for RDEB, is expected to resubmit its BLA in 2H2024, targeting FDA approval by mid-2025.
- ABEO's AIM platform uses AAV vectors for targeted genetic material delivery, with a pipeline including therapies for genetic eye conditions and neurological diseases.
- Pz-cel offers long-lasting treatment for RDEB, addressing a substantial total addressable market.
- The company has a robust pipeline, including pre-clinical therapies and partnered programs for genetic diseases. It also has sufficient financing sources for the foreseeable future.
- Despite regulatory risks, Pz-cel's potential and ABEO's strong cash runway support a speculative "Buy" rating for investors who understand its inherent biotech risks.
