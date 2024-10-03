Earlier this week, I engaged in an exercise of taking myself to task for the worst investment decision I've made this year. Most importantly, the article was really about what I learned from that instance, one

Last decade, 30 years into my professional investing career, I created and stress-tested an approach to dividend investing and risk management, built for the realities of modern financial markets. I used it as a key factor of my investment approach when I was an investment advisor and mutual fund manager. After I sold my advisory business and semi-retired in 2020, the year the pandemic hit, I went back to my “research lab.” I enhanced that Yield At a Reasonable Price (YARP®) methodology, and put it at the center of my family’s portfolio. We also sought and recieved a registered trademark for YARP. Now, I’m sharing it with a wider audience, through the creation of THE YARP PORTFOLIO, a new Investment Group I lead at Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MMM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.