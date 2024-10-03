Earnings season is on the way. Amid a busy calendar of Analyst Days, the big banks kickstart the reporting period on October 11, and we are already hearing from some firms about how the third quarter progressed. Comps
Preliminary Earnings Spotlight: Watching 3 Cyclicals Ahead Of The Q3 Reporting Season
Summary
- Preliminary earnings reports are typically released ahead of formal quarterly financials and allow companies to provide updated guidance.
- Dow, Nucor, and Corning, each exposed to the macroeconomy, issued preannouncements in September.
- AI, global demand, and supply chains are key variables as we head into year-end.
