NIO: Moment Of Truth
Summary
- NIO's September deliveries included 832 units of the new ONVO-branded L60 SUV, indicating strong demand and potential for significant Q4 delivery growth.
- ONVO-branded deliveries immediately, after only 3 days of shipments, represented a 4% delivery share in September.
- NIO also secured a strategic equity investment of $0.5B from three Chinese investors, enhancing its financial stability amid high operating losses.
- NIO's vehicle margins are improving, suggesting a path toward profitability, and the L60's success could boost Q4 delivery volumes to 76-78k units.
- Despite recent share price surges, NIO remains a strong long-term buy due to its delivery momentum, strategic investments, and potential to improve its financial metrics.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NIO, LI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.