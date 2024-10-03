There were a lot of injections, of the COVID vaccine variety, four years ago, but now the Federal Reserve is injecting some financial adrenaline through stimulative interest rate cuts. Expectations are for seven more -0.25% cuts over the next
Fed Injects Rate Cut Adrenaline
Summary
- There were a lot of injections, of the COVID vaccine variety, four years ago, but now the Federal Reserve is injecting some financial adrenaline through stimulative interest rate cuts.
- For now, investors have enjoyed the boost of adrenaline, which should help lower consumer interest rates on things like home mortgages, credit cards, and car loans.
- For the month, the S&P 500 climbed +2.0%, the Dow Jones Industrial +1.9%, and the NASDAQ index +2.7%.
- Thanks to declining inflation and a robust but weakening job market, the Fed has been equipped to provide investors with a healthy injection of adrenaline through an early round of interest rate cuts, which has contributed to the powerful stock market gains.
