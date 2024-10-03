Cydsa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTC:CDSAF) is a Mexican chemicals company that derives most of its income from producing salt (sodium chloride), chlorine, and caustic soda. The company also sells refrigerant gases, produces energy, and has fuel storage operations.
Cydsa: High Margins And Growth Across Cycles, The Stock Is A Buy
Summary
- Cydsa, a Mexican chemicals company, maintains high margins despite market cyclicality, driven by efficient operations and cost management.
- The company has shifted debt from USD to MXN, increasing interest costs but benefiting from recent MXN depreciation.
- Cydsa offers a 12% cycle-average yield and demonstrates consistent income growth, making it an attractive investment despite short-term margin risks.
- Despite financing and margin risks, Cydsa's strong growth and high operating margins make it a Buy at current prices.
