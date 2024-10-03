Cydsa: High Margins And Growth Across Cycles, The Stock Is A Buy

Oct. 03, 2024 11:14 AM ETCydsa, S.A.B. de C.V. (CDSAF) Stock
Quipus Capital profile picture
Quipus Capital
1.31K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Cydsa, a Mexican chemicals company, maintains high margins despite market cyclicality, driven by efficient operations and cost management.
  • The company has shifted debt from USD to MXN, increasing interest costs but benefiting from recent MXN depreciation.
  • Cydsa offers a 12% cycle-average yield and demonstrates consistent income growth, making it an attractive investment despite short-term margin risks.
  • Despite financing and margin risks, Cydsa's strong growth and high operating margins make it a Buy at current prices.

Sal de grano grueso. Textura de sal para lavavajillas. Cloruro sódico cristalino granulado. Granos de primer plano.

szakalikus/iStock via Getty Images

Cydsa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTC:CDSAF) is a Mexican chemicals company that derives most of its income from producing salt (sodium chloride), chlorine, and caustic soda. The company also sells refrigerant gases, produces energy, and has fuel storage operations.

This article was written by

Quipus Capital profile picture
Quipus Capital
1.31K Followers
Long-only investment, evaluating companies from an operational, buy-and-hold perspective.Quipus Capital does not focus on market-driven dynamics and future price action. Instead, our articles focus on operational aspects, understanding the long-term earnings power of companies, the competitive dynamics of the industries where they participate, and buying companies that we would like to hold independently of how the price moves in the future. Most QC calls will be holds, and that is by design. Only a very small fraction of companies should be a buy at any point in time. However, hold articles provide important information for future investors and a healthy dose of skepticism to a relatively bullish-biased market.Disclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CDSAF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CDSAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CDSAF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CDSAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News