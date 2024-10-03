3M: Balancing Risk And Reward

Oct. 03, 2024 11:33 AM ET3M Company (MMM) Stock2 Comments
Shariq Khan profile picture
Shariq Khan
42 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • 3M's stock has declined by 21% since 2021, facing challenges like declining margins and PFAS litigation, but new CEO William Brown brings hope for profitability.
  • Q2 2024 showed improvement in gross margin and adjusted EPS, with strong operational excellence attributed to lean manufacturing and robust supply management.
  • Despite a high TTM P/E ratio, 3M's diversified portfolio and positive EV/EBITDA ratios suggest undervaluation, but stagnant revenue and high debt remain concerns.
  • Addressing PFAS litigation and restructuring operations are crucial for 3M's long-term success and ability to sustain shareholder value through dividends and stock buybacks.
Prague, Czech republic - May 22, 2017: 3M company logo on headquarters building

josefkubes

Investment Thesis

3M (NYSE:MMM) is an American conglomerate that saw a significant decline in its stock price in recent years. Since 2021, the 3M stock has declined by 21%.

The company has a diverse portfolio and a wide range of

This article was written by

Shariq Khan profile picture
Shariq Khan
42 Followers
I am a financial writer with a degree in Finance. In my five-year career, I have worked with two financial companies. I keep a close eye on Energy, Banking, and Tech stocks. My main focus is fundamental analysis and looking at the long-term position of a stock instead of short-term analysis. The main reason I joined Seeking Alpha as an analyst is that it provides a like-minded community of individuals where I can share my analysis about stocks and exchange thoughts. If you want a deep analysis of Energy, Banking, or Tech stocks, please follow me for further updates.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MMM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MMM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MMM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News