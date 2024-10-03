The Focus Is On Interest Rates, But That Is Not All

Oct. 03, 2024 11:48 AM ET
John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
17.45K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve, under Jerome Powell, recently cut its policy rate by 50 basis points, sparking widespread discussion about future rate adjustments.
  • Powell emphasizes a cautious approach to rate cuts, focusing on economic data and maintaining solid growth without aggressive reductions.
  • This "forward guidance" is a fundamental part of the Fed's policy approach and is a necessary component of the Fed's efforts to build up market trust.
  • The Federal Reserve continues to engage in quantitative tightening to reduce the amount of cash that still remains on the balance sheets of commercial banks.

Businesswoman Looking Up At Falling Interest Rates

DNY59

The talk is all about what the Fed will do next in terms of moving its policy rate of interest.

The latest move really has rattled a lot of people.

Sure, there was talk about the Fed dropping its policy

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
17.45K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News