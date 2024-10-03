BNY Mellon International Stock Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

FeelPic/iStock via Getty Images

Market Review

International equities, represented by the MSCI EAFE Index, lagged slightly for the quarter, with some macro events impacting sentiment in a few markets. Investors have been digesting the prospect of central bank reticence regarding the pace and scale of interest rate cuts, amid an uncertain economic environment in a number of countries.

The eurozone economy has been improving in fits and starts, but growth remains lackluster. Falling inflation and tight labor markets have helped consumption, and there were nascent signs of recovery in the manufacturing sector. However, while still in positive territory, the S&P HCOB Composite Purchasing Manager Index for June contained the mixed message of growth in the service sector but a recovery in manufacturing activity showed signs of stalling. Against this tepid backdrop, the European Central Bank (ECB) obliged investors with an interest rate cut in June despite the minor uptick in inflation in May.

However, President Macron's call for a snap election created anxiety beyond the French border. The source of this concern stems from potential fiscal recklessness. The second source of market anxiety is the possibility of a left-wing, tax-and-spend coalition that would also seek to unwind Macron's modest labor and pension reforms. A center-left government has been elected in the UK.

Performance Summary

The BNY Mellon International Stock Fund, excluding sales charge, outperformed the MSCI EAFE Index for the second quarter of 2024.

Average Annual Total Returns (6/30/24)

Share Class / Inception Date 3 Month YTD 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Class A (NAV) / 12/29/06 -0.08% 5.03% 6.87% 0.21% 6.59% 6.11% Class A (5.75% max. load) -5.84% -1.00% 0.75% -1.74% 5.34% 5.48% Class I (NAV) / 12/29/06 -0.04% 5.22% 7.21% 0.55% 6.96% 6.46% Class Y (NAV) / 07/01/13 -0.04% 5.20% 7.26% 0.58% 7.00% 6.49% MSCI EAFE Index -0.42% 5.34% 11.54% 2.89% 6.46% 4.33% Click to enlarge

The performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Share price and investment return fluctuate, and an investor's shares may be worth more or less than original cost upon redemption. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance for periods less than 1 year is not annualized. Go to im.bnymellon.com for the fund's most recent month-end returns. Returns assume the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains, if any. Click to enlarge

Total Expenses (6/30/24)

Share Class Gross1 Net2 Class A 1.23% 1.23% Class I 0.93% 0.93% Class Y 0.89% 0.89% Click to enlarge

[1] Gross expenses is the total annual operating expense ratio for the fund, before any fee waivers or expense reimbursements. [2] Net Expenses is the total annual operating expense ratio for the fund, after any applicable fee waivers or expense reimbursements. The Net Expenses is the actual fund expense ratio applicable to investors Not all classes of shares may be available to all investors or through all broker-dealer platforms. Click to enlarge

Japanese equities endured a dull quarter, especially so in US dollar terms, with the yen weakening to levels last seen at the end of the late-eighties asset bubble. The economy shrank in the first quarter, reflecting the impact of inflation on consumption, and muted manufacturing activity. Inflation has been rising but it has been of the cost-push rather than the demand-led variety, due in part to a weak currency. Real wage growth remains elusive with inflation on the rise, so to tame rising prices, the Bank of Japan may embark on further monetary tightening.

Despite China-related markets enjoying a solid quarter, concerns over the property sector, Sino-Western political tensions and the consequent steady march of the China +1 phenomenon continue to linger. However, China remains an integral part of global supply chains, and as the world's second-largest economy by gross domestic product, it still represents a significant export market for the world's leading companies.

Top 10 Holdings (6/30/24) Novo Nordisk (NVO) 4.55% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) 4.41% ASML Holding (ASML) 3.15% Keyence (OTCPK:KYCCF) 3.02% ASM International (OTCQX:ASMIY) 2.82% Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCTF) 2.63% Inditex 2.62% Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUF) 2.58% adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) 2.55% LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF) 2.51% The holdings listed should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell a security. Large concentrations can increase share price volatility. Click to enlarge

Performance Review

At a sector level, the fund's technology holdings were the largest contributors to both absolute and relative returns during the quarter. Consumer discretionary stocks were more resilient than their benchmark counterparts, which were particularly weak over the period, and added further to relative performance. A less-than-benchmark exposure to financials, which were robust over the quarter, detracted from relative return. The healthcare holdings underperformed and detracted on a relative basis, though this was partly offset by greater exposure to the strong sector. From a regional perspective, emerging markets were the largest relative contributor. On the downside, UK and Pacific ex-Japan stocks detracted from relative performance.

Top Contributors

The top contributors to relative performance include Novo Nordisk, Taiwan Semiconductor, ASM, adidas, and Novartis.

Top Detractors

The top detractors from relative performance include LVMH, Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCPK:SHECF), Diageo (DEO), SMC, and Dassault Systemes (OTCPK:DASTY).

Market Outlook

International equity markets have been reflecting the growing realization that the US Federal Reserve is not quite ready to be their friend, while the ECB will monitor the pace of wage growth before committing to further interest rate cuts. This year may not be a banner year for global growth, but with the pace of inflation slowing considerably over the last year, the consensus view is for modest economic expansion. Set against a backdrop of eventual interest rate cuts in the West, this may be supportive of equities, although this benign scenario could be undermined by the cumulative effects of higher prices on consumer wallets or stubborn inflation. This latter caveat also holds true for Japan.

Although interest rates may be cut as the year proceeds, we believe that the days of ultra-cheap money are long gone. Elections in Europe have raised the specter of fiscal irresponsibility, and in the context of a higher cost of capital, that may present a source of volatility in equity and bond markets. The US election additionally raises the worry of protectionism which will have global ramifications. However, such notes of caution do not temper our optimism. We will maintain our focus on bottom-up fundamentals, continuing to invest in what we believe are financially strong, leading businesses that can adapt, innovate and weather near-term headwinds.

