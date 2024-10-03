Fall 2024 Snapshot Of The S&P 500's Market Cap
Summary
- The market capitalization of the S&P 500 increased by 7.8% during the third quarter of 2024.
- According to Standard & Poor's, the index ended 2024-Q3 with a market cap of $50.57 trillion.
- Since the end of the second quarter of 2024, the value of the Top 10 stocks within the market cap-weighted index dropped from representing 35.8% of the index's total value to 34.6%.
