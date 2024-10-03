Arrowhead: A First Approval Likely - Jury Still Out On Investment Opportunity

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
(17min)

Summary

  • Arrowhead's plozasiran shows promising Phase 3 data for FCS, with potential blockbuster status in SHTG and mixed hyperlipidemia, but faces competition from Ionis' olezarsen.
  • Despite positive clinical results, Arrowhead's financial health is concerning, with a $1.45bn deficit and high-interest debt, raising questions about long-term sustainability.
  • The company's ambitious pipeline and strategic partnerships with Amgen and Takeda offer potential, but market uptake and tangible patient benefits remain uncertain.
  • Arrowhead's stock appears more attractive than in March due to clinical progress, but financial risks and market uncertainties prevent a "Buy" rating.

Omega 3 fatty acid molecules

piyaset/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

This is my first time covering Arrowhead (NASDAQ:ARWR) since the end of March this year (my first coverage was back in 2019), when I gave the company's stock a "Sell" recommendation.

For a fuller

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research / analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
12.31K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARWR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARWR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARWR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News