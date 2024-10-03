Western Digital: Frozen For The Winter - Downgrade To Hold

Summary

  • We’re downgrading Western Digital to a hold.
  • We believe that demand and average selling price recovery are now priced into the stock.
  • WDC expanded margins and HDD and Flash ASP almost quarterly for FY24. Now we expect an outperformance to moderate as data points reflect softer demand.
  • Management's conservative guidance and lack of new catalysts suggest moderated performance in 1HFY25 despite potential margin expansion.
  • We recommend investors stay on the sidelines for 1HFY25.
We're downgrading Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to a hold. WDC is up 60% since our last note in early November, outperforming the S&P 500 by 25% during the period, as shown below. We're downgrading to hold based on our belief that demand

