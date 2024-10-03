Nano Dimension: Revenue To Jump With Desktop Metal And Markforged Acquisitions
Summary
- Nano Dimension is acquiring Desktop Metal and Markforged for $250M, forming a super-entity in additive manufacturing with significant revenue growth potential.
- The acquisitions are set to boost Nano Dimension's revenue from $54.96M to $316.07M, positioning it among the largest players in the industry.
- Despite revenue growth, the combined entity faces a significant cash burn, with a projected $235.9M FCF loss initially, raising concerns about long-term profitability.
- Our valuation models suggest that Nano Dimension could reach cash flow profitability in 4-6 years, with the shares currently trading more or less at fair value.
