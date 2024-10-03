NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 3, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Melanie Hennessey - Vice President, Corporate Communications

Gregory Lang - President and Chief Executive Officer

Peter Adamek - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Fedor Shabalin - B. Riley Securities

Melanie Hennessey

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for NOVAGOLD's third quarter financial results and for an update on the Donlin Gold Project. On today's call, we have NOVAGOLD's President and CEO, Greg Lang; and Peter Adamek, NOVAGOLD's Vice President and CFO.

I will now turn the presentation over to our President and CEO, Greg Lang. Greg?

Gregory Lang

Thank you, Melanie, and good morning, everyone. To begin today's call, I want to highlight why Donlin Gold is viewed as a Tier 1 asset by us and our shareholders, especially given the scarcity of high-quality projects in safe jurisdictions and the recent surge in the price of gold.

Let's examine