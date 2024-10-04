FLEX LNG: 12% Yield, Tailwinds

Oct. 04, 2024 9:15 AM ETFLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Stock2 Comments
Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • FLEX LNG Ltd. benefited from higher LNG prices and shipping rates post-Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, securing long-term charters and raising dividends.
  • Despite a slight drop in Q2 '24 earnings due to lower TCE rates and derivative losses, adjusted net income increased.
  • FLNG's forward dividend yield is around 12%, with a solid cash position and manageable debt, but its stock has underperformed recently.
  • Given current uncertainties, I rate FLNG a Hold, awaiting the next dividend declaration and earnings release around 11/7/24.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus. Learn More »

LNG (Liquefied natural gas) tanker anchored in Gas terminal gas tanks for storage. Oil Crude Gas Tanker Ship. LPG at Tanker Bay Petroleum Chemical or Methane freighter export import transportation

Suphanat Khumsap

Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine forced most European countries to change their buying patterns, which, in turn, gave liquid natural gas a big surge in price. The altered logistics also pushed LNG shipping prices up, benefiting LNG vessel owners such as

Looking for solid high yield income? The Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus portfolio yields over 9%. It features a variety of overlooked high yield income vehicles, all with good dividend coverage - Common and Preferred stocks, Bonds, and CEF's.

One of our stock picks closed recently in 2024 with a 42%-plus return.

There's currently a 2-week Free Trial, and a 20% discount for new members.

Click here to start earning high yield income today.

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
39.69K Followers

Robert Hauver, MBA, aka “Double Dividend Stocks” was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years and has been investing for more than 30 years. He focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles and he leads the investing group Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus.

With Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus he scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10% or more, backed by strong earnings. Features include: a portfolio with up to 40 holdings at a time including links to associated articles, a dividend calendar, weekly research articles, exclusive ideas, and trade alerts. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FLNG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FLNG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FLNG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News