NIE: Updates On Finances And Distributions Following Release Of Semi-Annual Report

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader
(29min)

Summary

  • Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund offers a high yield of 8.74%, which is higher than many other closed-end funds using similar strategies.
  • The NIE closed-end fund's strategy includes investing in both equity and convertible securities, providing inflation protection and potential capital appreciation.
  • The fund's portfolio has substantial exposure to the Magnificent 7, which makes it difficult to include in a portfolio that probably already has significant exposure to these stocks.
  • The fund is fully covering its distributions with net realized gains and NII, without relying on unrealized appreciation to cover it.
  • The fund's reasonable expense ratio and discount to net asset value make it a cost-effective option compared to its peers.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

100 new US dollar bills on black background

alfexe

The Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that income-seeking investors can purchase as a method of achieving their goals. The fund has numerous advantages over many other income-focused closed-end funds, including the fact

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
15.25K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NIE Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on NIE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NIE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News