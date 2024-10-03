Canadian Rough Patch Getting Rougher

Oct. 03, 2024 2:18 PM ETEWC, FLCA, BBCA, VCE:CA
Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
5.78K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • Canadian businesses are closing at one of the fastest rates in history.
  • While the official unemployment rate of 6.6% is, so far, significantly below the 8%+ seen in past recessions, record household indebtedness is magnifying fragility.
  • Excess inventories suggest disinflation and potentially some coming deflation in the price of goods.

A world globe with a Canadian flag pin showing Canada

Richard Drury

Canadian businesses are closing at one of the fastest rates in history.

Since the vast majority of private sector job growth is driven by small-to medium-sized companies, it’s not surprising that job vacancies (blue line on the lower right

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
5.78K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWC--
iShares MSCI Canada ETF
FLCA--
Franklin FTSE Canada ETF
BBCA--
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF
VCE:CA--
Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News