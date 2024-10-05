Krones: Ambitious EBITDA Growth Plans By 2028

Oct. 05, 2024 10:40 AM ETKrones AG (KRNNF) Stock, KRNTY Stock
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Krones reported a strong H1 2023 with a 15.3% increase in pre-tax profit and a 16% rise in EBITDA, indicating robust financial health.
  • The company projects a 9-13% revenue increase and a 10% EBITDA margin for 2023, with ambitious targets for 2028, including 7B EUR revenue.
  • Krones' investment in recycling and expansion plans are expected to drive significant growth, with a projected 2028 EPS of 14.6 EUR and a fair value of 175-200 EUR per share.
  • With a dividend payout of 30% of net profit, Krones offers attractive total returns, making any stock weakness a buying opportunity for a three-year horizon.
Production line of bottling of beverage into plastic bottles and packing

Vladimir Zapletin/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

As it has been a while since I last discussed Krones (OTCPK:KRNNF) (OTCPK:KRNTY), I figured this would be a good moment for an update on the manufacturer of packaging and bottling machines. Not only has the

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
21.99K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KRNNF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I only have a small long position in Krones and would like to use any weak moments to add to this position.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KRNNF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KRNNF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KRNNF
--
KRNTY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News