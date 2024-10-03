IBHF: Fight The Fed With This Term Fund, 6.7% Yield

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.73K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • The iShares i-Bonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF offers a 6.7% yield with decreasing risk as it approaches its December 2026 termination date.
  • IBHF's diversified portfolio of U.S. high-yield bonds, predominantly BB-rated, ensures principal return and yield stability despite potential defaults.
  • Term funds like IBHF are advantageous in a soft landing scenario, providing higher yields as Fed rate cuts diminish returns on short-term instruments.
  • The fund's structure and matched collateral make it a compelling choice for retail investors seeking high yield with lower risk over time.

rolled newspaper pages

hohl/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Monetary easing is here via Fed rate cuts, and a new liquidity cycle has started. Despite a robust economy that keeps printing a high GDP number, the Fed is adamant about sticking a soft landing. Muted inflation figures

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.73K Followers
With an investment banking cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics ('BTA') aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades. BTA focuses on CEFs, ETFs and Special Situations, and aims to deliver high annualized returns with a low volatility profile. We have been investing for over 20 years after obtaining a Finance major at a top university.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IBHF ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IBHF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IBHF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News