Super Micro Computer: Launching Intel-Based X14 Servers
Summary
- I reiterate a 'Buy' rating for Super Micro Computer with a one-year price target of $70 per share despite current challenges.
- Super Micro faces scrutiny from Hindenburg's short report, a delayed 10K filing, and DoJ investigations but shows no fundamental growth issues.
- The launch of Intel-Based X14 Servers strengthens Super Micro Computer's AI and high-performance computing offerings, potentially expanding its customer base.
- Despite reputational risks and competition from Dell, I see no material changes in FY24 financials and maintain a positive outlook with conservative growth assumptions.
