Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's September 2024 New Analysts

Showcase Intro

In September, we welcomed thirty new analysts who published their first-ever article on Seeking Alpha. In this article, our editors highlight some of the best ideas from these new analysts and introduce all the rest.

The first five introductions are spotlight features, including a longer excerpt from the analyst's article. The rest of the new analysts will be introduced after these with a more brief excerpt, and organized by rating from Strong Sell to Strong Buy. Each section includes details about the newcomers' interests and background, so you can get to know them a bit more.

With all the ideas and information shared in this article, I'd invite you to join the conversation and let others know what you think: are any of these picks worth following up on?

To our new analysts: welcome to the community! And please don't hesitate to share more in the comments to introduce yourself to our readers.

Top Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's New Analysts

Biography: "I objectively search for undervalued stocks of any size across a wide variety of industries using quantitative methods that I've thoroughly backtested for success. I believe the numbers are more important than the story, as they tend to paint a more realistic picture of the company’s prospects. I have been investing since 2013. Earlier part of StockBros Research and now writing under this account."

Strong Buy | InMode Ltd. (INMD)