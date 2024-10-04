Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's September 2024 New Analysts

The New Analyst Showcase
Summary

  • In September, thirty new analysts joined Seeking Alpha, offering diverse stock picks and insights, from Strong Buy to Strong Sell ratings.
  • Highlighted picks include InMode Ltd., Intel Corporation, and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, each with unique investment theses and strong buy ratings.
  • Analysts' backgrounds range from software engineering to finance, enhancing their stock research with diverse perspectives and methodologies.
  • Engage with the community by sharing thoughts on these new analysts' picks and welcoming them to the Seeking Alpha platform.

Showcase Intro

In September, we welcomed thirty new analysts who published their first-ever article on Seeking Alpha. In this article, our editors highlight some of the best ideas from these new analysts and introduce all the rest.

The first five introductions are spotlight features, including a longer excerpt from the analyst's article. The rest of the new analysts will be introduced after these with a more brief excerpt, and organized by rating from Strong Sell to Strong Buy. Each section includes details about the newcomers' interests and background, so you can get to know them a bit more.

With all the ideas and information shared in this article, I'd invite you to join the conversation and let others know what you think: are any of these picks worth following up on?

To our new analysts: welcome to the community! And please don't hesitate to share more in the comments to introduce yourself to our readers.

Top Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's New Analysts

Investor's Compass | InMode: An Inverse Bubble Caused By Short-Term Trouble

Biography: "I objectively search for undervalued stocks of any size across a wide variety of industries using quantitative methods that I've thoroughly backtested for success. I believe the numbers are more important than the story, as they tend to paint a more realistic picture of the company’s prospects. I have been investing since 2013. Earlier part of StockBros Research and now writing under this account."

Strong Buy | InMode Ltd. (INMD)

InMode stock has been performing horribly in the past three years. Once a $99 stock near the top in 2021, INMD now sits at under $16/share. But is there more damage ahead, or has the bottom been hit? Personally, we believe that there's much more upside than downside potential ahead, especially since its problems seem short-term in nature. It may even be considered an inverse

This article was written by

Every month, Seeking Alpha Editors write an article welcoming all of the analysts who published for the first time during the previous month. As an effort to help support our community in finding new analysts to follow and new ideas, this series covers details about new analysts' interests and experiences as well as a brief summary of their first article's thesis. Follow us for this New Analyst Showcase of the fresh perspectives joining our ranks.

