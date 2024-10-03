ETB: Equity CEF Still At A Discount, Over 8% Yield
Summary
- Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is undervalued, trading at a -7% discount to NAV, despite a robust performance in 2024 and a history of trading at a premium.
- ETB closely tracks the S&P 500 via its holdings, and benefits from high volatility due to its short-dated, at-the-money options strategy.
- The fund's long-term stable NAV and 8.8% distribution rate make it a compelling alternative to an outright S&P 500 position, especially in a volatile market.
- Current market conditions, with a higher VIX, suggest ETB will move closer to NAV, offering a more attractive investment than the S&P 500.
