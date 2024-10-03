Shares of Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) have been a strong performer over the past year, rising 36%. Its pivot to pet food has boosted results, and the non-cyclicality of its business has been attractive to investors in an
Post Holdings: Strong Free Cash Flow Enables Further Upside
Summary
- Post Holdings shares have risen 36% in the past year, driven by its pivot to pet food and non-cyclical business appeal.
- Recent results show strong performance with $1.54 EPS, beating estimates by $0.32, and adjusted EBITDA rising 3.5% to $350 million, aided by margin expansion.
- Despite limited margin expansion ahead, Post's substantial free cash flow and strategic buybacks support my bullish outlook with potential 20% upside.
- Additionally, Post's diversified portfolio and resilience in a slowing economy make it a compelling investment in an uncertain macroeconomic environment.
