Nowadays, almost two years after the release of ChatGPT that brought the Large Language Models (LLMs) to the global, widespread awareness, I believe nobody needs an introduction to the provider of the BEST HARDWARE for training artificial intelligence - NVIDIA (
Buy Leaders - No Business Can Capitalize On AI Revolution More Than Nvidia
Summary
- NVIDIA is the innovation leader in the GPU landscape, continuing to surprise the world with cutting-edge solutions enhancing the computing capabilities of global big techs.
- The H100 GPU, with exceptional memory bandwidth and computing performance, has driven NVDA's recent revenue growth, now to be surpassed by the superior Blackwell architecture.
- AI demand is skyrocketing, with the Company's Blackwell set to revolutionize the market, boasting 4x faster training speeds and 30x higher real-time throughput.
- NVIDIA's profitability is unmatched, with EBITDA margins soaring to 65%.
- The AI revolution is not just a story - NVDA delivers the numbers and growth that justify the hype and support upside potential.
