US large caps now trade north of 21 times forward earnings estimates, and the 2025 EPS figure is lofty, near $277. Concerns are out there that the S&P 500 may not achieve double-digit per-share profit growth next year. There are also worries
MDY: The Valuation Case Holds Water For U.S. Mid-Caps
Summary
- I reiterate a buy rating on the SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust due to its attractive valuation and solid earnings growth prospects.
- US mid-caps trade at a P/E ratio of less than 16, offering a value case with a diversified portfolio and cyclical sector exposure.
- The MDY ETF may benefit from the Fed's rate-cutting campaign, a bullish seasonal backdrop, and a rising 200-day moving average.
- Despite some technical resistance, MDY's long-term earnings growth and favorable sector weights make it a strong investment heading into year-end.
