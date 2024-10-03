While the long-term prospects for private credit players (e.g., BDCs) remain solid as driven by structural weakness in banking and increased preference for more flexible financing, the short to medium-term outlook is not that rosy.
2 BDCs That Recently Hiked Dividends But Should Not Do That Again
Summary
- The short- to medium-term outlook for BDCs is challenging due to low M&A activity, high corporate distress, and yield compression from decreasing interest rates.
- To avoid income reduction risk, investors should focus on very high-quality BDCs.
- In this respect, one might think that those BDCs that have recently hiked their dividends are the ones with more sustainable cash distribution profiles.
- In the article, I provide two concrete examples, where this is clearly not the case.
