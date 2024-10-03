Investing in the best-performing stocks is certainly a compelling argument. While this is often associated with chasing stocks trading at overbought levels and lofty valuations, several funds offer exposure to such top-performing stocks using
QMOM: A Momentum ETF At Attractive Valuation
Summary
- Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF offers exposure to top-performing stocks using momentum strategies while maintaining reasonable valuations, with a P/E ratio of 18.9x.
- QMOM's portfolio is diversified across mid-caps and various sectors, with low exposure to technology and mega caps, providing a great diversification opportunity.
- Despite its low mega-cap exposure, QMOM has achieved competitive gains, making it a compelling option for investors seeking to benefit from the broadening market leadership.
