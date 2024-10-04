Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is on the short list of companies that are both likely beneficiaries of the continuing wave of growth in AI server development and yet not clearly overvalued. As a result, Dell appears to be a reasonable investment choice
Dell Offers Compelling Value For An AI Beneficiary
Summary
- Dell Technologies is a strong investment choice due to its AI server sales growth, reasonable valuation, and low downside risk.
- Dell's AI server sales exceeded expectations, driving a 9% total revenue increase, despite a 4% decline in PC sales.
- Dell's current P/E ratio is significantly lower than other AI beneficiaries, suggesting potential for price appreciation and a target price range of $124-$144.
- Dell's dividend yield of 1.57% is well-covered, with potential for future increases, providing additional investor value and margin of safety.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DELL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.