2 Quality REITs I Think Are Currently Mispriced By Mr. Market

Oct. 07, 2024 8:00 AM ETVICI, REXR2 Comments
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Investing Group Leader
(13min)

Summary

  • VICI Properties and Rexford Industrial Realty offer strong upside potential over the next 12-24 months, despite recent market undervaluation and volatility.
  • VICI's fundamentals are robust, with significant AFFO and revenue growth, a solid balance sheet, and a favorable dividend payout ratio.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty, though less popular, shows resilience with strong AFFO growth, a solid balance sheet, and higher dividend growth compared to VICI.
  • Both REITs are positioned for long-term gains, with VICI potentially reaching $40 per share and REXR benefiting from its industrial REIT premium.
  • Both peers, as a result of their higher-quality, deserve to trade in-line if not higher than some of their more expensive peers.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Image of happy young lady standing isolated over white background. Looking camera pointing.

Michail_Petrov-96/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Although REITs have enjoyed a nice rally since July, there are a few quality ones that, I think, are still worth adding to. And despite being up considerably on most of my REIT positions, there are two in particular that



This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
5.14K Followers

Contributing analyst to the iREIT+Hoya Capital investment group. The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. I'm a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VICI, REXR, ADC, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VICI--
VICI Properties Inc.
REXR--
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News