NIO: May Be Running Out Of Steam, Wait For The Pullback
Summary
- NIO's mass market model launches have been extremely timely, attributed to the recent introduction of government subsidies/ tax breaks for EV purchases.
- It is unsurprising then that the automaker has reported robust deliveries along with expanding profit margins, with it potentially signaling the second round of EV boom.
- Combined with the healthy balance sheet and potential moderation in cash burn, NIO's reversal is likely to come sooner than later.
- Even so, the recent rally has been overly fast and furious, especially since it is uncertain when the exuberant market sentiments surrounding Chinese ADRs may moderate.
- With the US election campaigns still ongoing and trade war likely to continue, we believe that a near-term pullback may be inevitable. Patience may be more prudent.
