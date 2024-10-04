CVS Health: Insurance Business Is Facing Profitability Pressures

Summary

  • Profitability pressures are expected to continue, driven by CVS Health's Insurance business. The evolution of management's commentary QoQ contains downgraded expectations of margin improvement in FY25.
  • CVS trades at a 31% discount vs its comps; the average discount level over the past 6 years. But the stock's fall this year is driven more by earnings downgrades.
  • Relative technicals say expect underperformance ahead since the 4-monthly bearish trend is still intact without any signs of a bottoming.
  • Medicare membership declines arising from revised bids to improve pricing in 2025 are a key risk monitorable.
Thesis

I am bearish on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) (NEOE:CVS:CA):

  1. Profitability pressures are expected to continue
  2. Comparable valuations are near averages, but the stock is having earnings downgrades
  3. Relative technicals say expect underperformance
  4. Membership declines arising from revised bids to improve

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

