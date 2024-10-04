CVS Health: Insurance Business Is Facing Profitability Pressures
Summary
- Profitability pressures are expected to continue, driven by CVS Health's Insurance business. The evolution of management's commentary QoQ contains downgraded expectations of margin improvement in FY25.
- CVS trades at a 31% discount vs its comps; the average discount level over the past 6 years. But the stock's fall this year is driven more by earnings downgrades.
- Relative technicals say expect underperformance ahead since the 4-monthly bearish trend is still intact without any signs of a bottoming.
- Medicare membership declines arising from revised bids to improve pricing in 2025 are a key risk monitorable.
