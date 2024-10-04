Golden Ocean Has Found A Way To Navigate The Cyclical Bulk Carrier Business

Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
860 Followers
(18min)

Summary

  • GOGL has improved returns since 2014 by focusing on efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility in fleet management and market positioning.
  • Despite a volatile bottom line due to fluctuating charter rates and asset write-downs, GOGL has delivered record profitability in recent years. Its financial position is average.
  • A Monte Carlo simulation shows that there is a 2.6 to 1 odds that the intrinsic value is greater than the market price. This is a good "margin of safety."

Ship Sailing Detroit Canal in Usa - Passing canal

1001slide

Investment Thesis

Since pivoting to the bulk carrier business in 2014, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) has delivered improving returns. This was due to its strategy of emphasizing efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility based on several key elements – fleet class, fleet age, market positioning, and

This article was written by

Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
860 Followers
BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOGL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOGL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOGL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News